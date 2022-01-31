Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Are you looking for a new challenging and rewarding career? Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and Power 107.5 has got good news for you! It’s your time to land the job of your dreams at the Urban One Job and Recruitment Fair!

Thursday February 10th at Venture Suites 780 Mt. Vernon Ave from 3-7pm. If you’re an employer looking to fill positions or a potential job seeker that’s searching for that new career in the New Year, this event is for you.

Candidates of all ages, experience levels, and industries are encouraged to attend. This job fair is free and open to the community and includes interactive classes and breakout seminars to get our guest prepared for success. Dress to impress and we will see you there!

