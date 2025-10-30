Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

Add to Calendar

Thanksgiving Back 2025 Rev 11.12.25
  • Date/time: Nov 20, 5:00pm to Nov 22, 12:00pm

Thanksgiving is about giving back! Urban One, and our partner NBC4, have teamed up to feed the city in the Urban One Columbus Thankgivingback Turkey Tour presented by Caresource!

Join us for two days of blessing and giveaways, on November 20th and November 22nd as we feed families in need, just in time for Thanksgiving.

11/20 – 5pm-7pm – John Bishop Park, 4800 Langley Ave, Columbus, OH 43213. *Please note that the line will begin at Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Avenue, Whitehall, OH 43213.

11/22 – 8am-12pm – Ft. Hayes Arts and Academic High School, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215

(While supplies last)

Thanksgiving Back 2025 Rev 11.12.25
Source: Urban One Creative Services / Urban One Creative Services
More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
14 Items
Celebrity

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Thanksgiving Back 2025 Rev 11.12.25
Events

Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

Entertainment

Morris Chestnut Says Malcolm-Jamal Warner Inspired His Acting Career: “He Was Such A Good Dude”

17 Items
News

Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Paul Pierce Charged Following DUI Arrest in Los Angeles

Entertainment

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close