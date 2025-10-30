Listen Live
Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

  • Date/time: Nov 20, 5:00pm to Nov 22, 12:00pm

Thanksgiving is about giving back! Urban One, and our partner NBC4, have teamed up to feed the city in the Urban One Columbus Thankgivingback Turkey Tour presented by Caresource!

Join us for two days of blessing and giveaways, on November 20th and November 22nd as we feed families in need, just in time for Thanksgiving.

11/20 – 5pm-7pm – John Bishop Park, 4815 Etna Rd, Whitehall, OH 43213

11/22 – 8am-12pm – Ft. Hayes Arts and Academic High School, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215

(While supplies last)

