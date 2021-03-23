3 Ways To Style Your Mom Jeans This Spring

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 80’s and 90’s era birthed some of the most memorable fashion trends. I never realized just how much fashion repeats itself until I fell in love with my first pair of mom jeans. I was intrigued by the fact that I could still make a pair of shapeless jeans look sexy.

With the spring season on our heels, I thought about all the ways I could spruce up my current wardrobe. After mulling through my closet, I came across a pair of mom jeans that I purchased a few years ago. Because there are so many bomb ways to style the staple wardrobe piece, I decided to reach out to two of my favorite influencers to see how they style their mom jeans.

I linked up with CeeJaye Iman, a plus size model, influencer, and entrepreneur residing in Chicago, Il; and Kara Johnson, a plus size model, influencer, and beauty guru from Long Island, New York. Together, we took our mom jeans and added our individual flare. If you’ve ever been interested in the trend, but you’re not too sure how to style them, take a look at 3 ways to rock mom jeans, as told by CeeJaye, Marsha, and Kara.

