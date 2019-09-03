CLOSE
Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

Posted September 3, 2019

Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL

1. Archie Griffin

Archie Griffin Source:Getty

2. Terrelle Pryor

3. Ted Ginn, Jr.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s go #yr13🤘🏾

A post shared by Ted Ginn Jr. (@tedginnjr_19) on

4. Roy Hall

View this post on Instagram

#TBT #GoColts

A post shared by Roy Hall (@roy_hall) on

5. Doug Worthington

6. Ryan Shazier

7. Dan Wilkinson

Dan Wilkinson Source:Getty

8. Joey Bosa

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Joey Bosa (@jbbigbear) on

9. Ezekiel Elliott

View this post on Instagram

Greatest cut of all time @cutzdamato_the_god

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

10. Braxton Miller

11. Nick Bosa

View this post on Instagram

Dreams do indeed come true 😃

A post shared by Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) on

12. Eddie George

13.

14. Terry Glenn

Terry Glenn Source:Getty

15. Orlando Pace

View this post on Instagram

Why we play the game! #tbt

A post shared by Orlando Pace (@orlando_pace_hof) on

16.

17. Mike Doss

Mike Doss Source:Getty
