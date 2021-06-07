Magic Exclusive: Prince’s Close Friend Billy Sparks Reflects on Purple Rain and Their Friendship

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Many Prince fans would recognize Billy Sparks right away as “Billy” the Minneapolis club owner of ‘The Ave.’ in Purple Rain. But what many Prince fans don’t know is that Billy and Prince were truly friends all the way until the day Prince passed away.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We caught up with Billy and had a chance to hear priceless stories of why Billy carries a flip phone, of course, Prince had something to do with it, little-known stories from the set of Purple Rain, his fondest memory of Prince, and more.

RELATED STORIES

Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here

Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse