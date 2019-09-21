OHIO: 22 Men Allegedly Attempted To Engage In Sex With Minors

Another reason why parents must keep a closer eye on their children.

According to 10TV, 22 men have been indicted on various sex-related charges when trying to come to Franklin County to have sex with minors on Friday. The charges include rape, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and promoting prostitution.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said that the men were trying to have sexual contact with children ages 12 to 15-years-old.

“These 22 men all traveled to a specific location in Franklin County to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct with what they thought were children they believed to be between 12 and 15 years old,” O’Brien said.

The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were able to make these arrests between Sept. 10-12.

“Once again these cases illustrate the importance of continued collaborative work across our county and state in order to protect one of our most defenseless victims, our children. Preying upon children in our county will not be tolerated,” O’Brien said.

