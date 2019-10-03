It has been said that good comedy usually has some truth to it. Tacarra Williams hits reality in her “Life After Divorce” comedy tour. She uses her comedy to let people know that, “there is life after divorce”she says, “you can still move on.”

Her show isn’t just for women, it’s for anyone who feels, “like after the divorce what now?” She says she talks about raising kids alone, dating (or lack there of) and your new normal.

You may have seen her on NBCs Bring The Funny where she came in second place. Even though she didn’t walk away with the number 1 title she believes she’s a winner. “I didn’t lose,” she says, she gained a lot from the show. She now attracts a more diverse and larger crowd to her shows.

Tonight she’s performing at the Miami improv.

Tacarra Williams Wants You To Know That There Is ‘Life After Divorce’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

