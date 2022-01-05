HomeCelebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

Every year we lose some of your legendary favorites and 2022 isn’t an exception.  Here we pay homage to all of the famous black people who have passed away in 2022.

May they all Rest In Peace

1. Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) Of The Force MD’s 1/5/2022

The Force MD's Live In Concert

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 1986: Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) of The Force MD's performs at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in September 1986. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

2. Max Julien, star of “The Mack” 1/1/2022

Blaxploitation! African American Images from the 1970s

Max Julien, star of "The Mack" (Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

