VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went Down in Ohio

Ohio was in the national spotlight again this time for hosting the Democratic National Debate in Westerville at Otterbein University.
A record 12 presidential hopefuls participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times on October 15th. And while a lot of people have been ignoring the debates until the amount of candidates is reduced, a lot of people watched and attended the debate to find out more about the candidates.
While Kamala Harris touched on abortion rights, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders supported taxing the wealthy it took more than 90minutes into the debate before Julian Castro brought up Atatiana Jefferson, policing and gun violence. His stance that is being called controversial is that police violence is gun violence.
Whether you missed it or you just want to watch it again, check out the historic debate below:
The Latest:
- Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison!
- Isaac Carree Drops Heartfelt New Video “HER” Dedicated To His Wife [WATCH]
- Hail To The King! Regina King Slays Her Marie Claire Cover
- Gahanna Lincoln Student Dies Days After Crash In Northeast Columbus!!
- Gina Rodriguez Keeps Thinking She Can Get Away With Using the N-Word
- 10 Affordable Plus Size Outfits You Need Out For Your Next Fall Night Out
- Columbus Man Attacked In Home Invasion, Neighbor Calls 911!
- Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The Estate of Her & Nipsey Hussle’s Son
- A Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Accused Of Sexual Harassment!
- Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop Downtown Leaving Child Injured!