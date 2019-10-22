Child Struck While Waiting For School Bus!!

National School Bus Safety Week just kicked off Monday and it couldn’t be more fitting to raise awareness of school bus safety in our community right now! Today, a child waiting on the sidewalk for their school bus was hit by a vehicle morning.

The child was waiting for the bus at S. Champion Ave and E. Whittier Street when a vehicle struck another vehicle and then the child. This all occurred around 8:36 a.m.

Thankfully, the child suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a few other students suffered minor injuries.

This incident comes right on the heels of a tragedy involving a child just last month. 11-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzie” Robertson Rutland was hit and killed as she was walking to her bus stop. Whether it’s driving around school buses or children walking, her family is urging drivers to pay more attention. This is sadly, yet another reason why we have to be cautious and aware of our children as a whole.

Columbus Division of Police posted on Facebook about the incident, urging parents, guardians, students and drivers to be extra cautious when driving near a cross walk or near a school bus: “One child injured is too many.”

Source: NBC4i

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: