Do you feel like men never approach you? Well, there are some reasons why single Black men don’t approach Black women. There’s the intimidation factor, some Black men feel like Black women aren’t supportive enough, and sometimes Black women don’t look like they want to be bothered. Of all of the reasons listed, the one that D.L. feels like is the most accurate is that women just don’t seem like they want to be bothered.

D.L’s Top 10 Reasons Black Men Don’t Approach Black Women was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: