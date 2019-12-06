Ashanti Joins ‘The Millennium Tour 2020’

The ‘First Lady’ of Omarion and Bow Wow’s Millennium Tour has been announced and it’s none other than the ‘First Lady’ of Murder Inc, Ashanti!

Ashanti has a string of hits that will allow her to fit right in with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Sammie, and Pretty Ricky. According to HipHopDX, Omarion made the announcement on his IG page by posting the flyer with the caption that read, “So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup.”

Tix can be purchased here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: