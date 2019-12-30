CLOSE
Prayers: Detroit Lion Marvin Jones Infant Son Passed

Condolences are in order as it has been reported via his own Instagram page that Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr announce that his 6 month old son Marlo has suddenly passed away.

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo.

The 29 year old, 8 year veteran in the NFL, Marvin Jones Jr., is known on IG for posting his family, wife Jazmyn and their 5 children Marvin Jones III, 10; Mareon, 8; and Murrell, 4; and daughter Mya Love, 3.  Jones a champion for children and family partnered up with Pampers to install $5000 changing tables across the U.S. in public restrooms.

Marvin Jones posted a family Christmas video wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, young Marlo passed away on Friday.

No cause of death is being given at this time.

We will be keeping Marvin Jones Jr. and his entire family uplifted in our prayers

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽

