Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

614 has another NBA Draft sensation to celebrate.

Dailyn Swain, a Columbus native and former standout at Africentric Early College, was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Tuesday night.

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The 6-foot-7 guard-forward heads to Chicago after a bright season at University of Texas at Austin. Swain averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while earning SEC Newcomer of the Year honors.

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Before arriving in Austin, Swain spent two seasons at Xavier University. He appeared in 99 career college games and made 72 starts between the two programs.

Swain finished his college career with 1,128 points, 545 rebounds, 254 assists, and 142 steals. He also recorded 11 double-doubles and reached double-digit rebounds 11 times.

His basketball journey began on the East Side of Columbus at Africentric. As a senior, Swain averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 3.2 blocks per game.

He led the Nubians to a district championship and a Division III Final Four appearance. Swain was also named Ohio Division III Player of the Year twice during his high school career.

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Swain’s postseason performances put him in elite company. He became just the third player in the last 20 years to record at least 10 points and three assists in each of his first six NCAA Tournament games.

The only other players to accomplish that feat were Derrick Rose and Marcus Carr.

Now, the Columbus native heads to Chicago as one of the NBA Draft’s top 15 selections and another hometown success story.





Columbus Native Dailyn Swain Selected in NBA Draft was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com