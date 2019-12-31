According to 10TV, Columbus Police reported a shooting at a North Columbus barbershop Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 3:15 p.m.

Witnesses say the shooting was a result of an altercation happening inside the barbershop. Two individuals were involved in the altercation say to have been involved in the shooting as well.

One of the shooters jumped in a car and left the scene but was later arrested by police. The police helicopter was able to track the vehicle leading to two arrests.

Two victims were taken to Wexner Medical Center and the third to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

3 Injured In Shooting At Columbus Barbershop was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com