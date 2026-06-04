Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

For generations of Cincinnati listeners, Lincoln Ware’s voice has been part of daily life. Now, his contributions are receiving one of the city’s highest cultural honors.

During this week’s Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Kick-Off Celebration, Alicia Reese announced former 1480 WCIN Radio as a member of the 2026 induction class. Recognition extended to multiple figures connected to the station’s legacy, such as Fredd E. Redd, Gina Ruffin Moore, and our very own Lincoln Ware.

Long before today’s media landscape, WCIN/WDJO created space for Black voices, Black music, Black news, and conversations that directly impacted the community. 1480AM was widely regarded as one of the first Black radio stations in the country.

“Hitting the airwaves in October 1953, WCIN-AM, the oldest Black radio station east of the Mississippi River…”

Its reach stretched beyond radio, becoming part of the cultural fabric of Cincinnati itself.

For many listeners, Lincoln Ware represents that continued tradition.

Known today as the longtime voice behind 1230 The Buzz, Ware has spent decades informing, entertaining, and advocating for Cincinnati audiences while helping preserve the community-focused spirit that stations like WCIN established years earlier.

The recognition was announced as part of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame’s 2026 “Homecoming” announcement ceremony. The theme this year is centered on celebrating hometown pioneers and honoring those who built Cincinnati’s cultural identity.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, who founded the Walk of Fame initiative in 2021, continues positioning the attraction as a way to preserve stories that too often go untold.

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Lincoln Ware, WCIN Radio Among 2026 Black Music Walk of Fame Inductees was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com