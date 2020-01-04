The youngest victim in the house fire was 2-years-old.

More awful details are coming forward since the house fire in Southeast Columbus went public.

According to 10TV, the bodies of 42-year-old Gary Morris, 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, and their 2-year-old daughter Serina Morris were found inside a home that exploded Wednesday night. The house was located in 3300 block of Retriever Road.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard “two loud booms,” and immediately saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

“When I came out me and my mom saw big old flames and we took off running trying to hurry up. There was nothing we could do,” said Donovan Britford. “It looks like somebody threw a grenade. Big old smokes in the air. Big old flames.”

Neighbors called 9-1-1 and knocked on the door but nobody answered. Once Columbus Fire Division was able to put out the fire, it was apparent there were no survivors.

Columbus Police suggest that one of the deaths was not related to the fire. Police have not offered any more details on the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the investigation please call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Columbus House Fire Suspected To Cover Homicide Of Family was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Chantal Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: