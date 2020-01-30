Former 10TV Weatherman Mike Davis Pleads Guilty on Child Porn

Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty on all charges against him involving child pornography according to his previous employer’s website.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25 for Davis, who plead guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Davis was arrested on Sept. 5 after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received 25 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo! Inc. account associated with Davis’ email address had uploaded more than 15,000 images of suspected child pornography using that email address.

According to the affidavit in support of the search warrant, “the complaint described the images as being female children ranging in the age from pre-teen to young teenager.”

10TV.com states the indictment alleges that Davis downloaded and emailed to himself videos and images depicting young children engaging in sexual activity.

According to the affidavit, Davis stated he would email the images to himself to view on other devices.

He had been “regularly e-mailing” images to himself in “small batches” since December of 2012, according to the affidavit.

Davis’ attorney is requesting his client be “immediately screened for acceptance to the CBCF River City Intense Therapy Program” and adds that Davis has been “engaged fully and genuinely in intensive behavioral therapy for approximately four months.”

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said no plea deal has been offered in the case and his office is requesting jail time for Davis.

