2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival took over Downtown Cincinnati.

Music fans from across the Midwest made their way to the Queen City for the annual weekend celebration, with three nights of R&B, hip-hop and soul blessing Paycor Stadium.

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Thursday

Fans gathered inside the newly renovated Bengals club spaces at Paycor Stadium for an intimate opening night featuring DJ Spinderella, Radio One’s own DJ Vader, Cincinnati native Hi-Tek, and Talib Kweli with J Rawls on the decks.

The festival’s opening night has become a tradition for true hip-hop heads, and this year’s crowd showed up ready for it.

Friday

803 Fresh got our “Boots on the Ground” before the wonderful Ledisi, Nelly, Charlie Wilson and Tyrese took over the main stage.

Charlie Wilson reminded everyone why he’s one of R&B’s living legends. After suffering a stroke last year, Uncle Charlie spent much of his set behind the piano before getting on his feet towards the end to shout, praise Him, and connect with the crowd a bit.

Tyrese closed the night with that wild superstar energy we all know and love him for.

Instead of staying on stage, he wasted little time making his way into the audience to get up close with fans throughout his performance.

Saturday

Paycor Stadium was packed before the first performance, with excitement building all evening for our headliner Mary J. Blige. As tradition goes, fest goers showed up in their crispiest all-white looks.

The final night’s lineup featured Heatwave, Doug E. Fresh with Slick Rick, SWV, Mary J. Blige and Trey Songz.

Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick proved why they’re hip-hop pioneers, giving us a performance showing REAL hip-hop will never die.

SWV slowed things down with flawless vocals, treating us to classics like “You’re the One,” “Weak,” “Use Your Heart” and more.

Then came the Queen…

Mary J. Blige delivered the kind of performance people will be talking about years after the 2026 weekend.

She made three outfit changes, worked her way through a stacked catalog of hits and looked like she was having just as much fun as the crowd.

Fans sang along to favorites including “Enough Cryin,” “Don’t Go,” “Real Love” and “You Remind Me.” And yes, she gave the us her signature Mary J. boot dance everyone was waiting for.

Trey Songz closed out the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival with a trip down memory lane. His set featured fan favorites like “Last Time,” “Can’t Be Friends,” “Jupiter Love” and more, bringing yet another legendary Cincy Music Festival weekend to a close.

Click through for photos from the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival!