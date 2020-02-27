A Columbus firefighter is on leave without pay after being charged with attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court documents, 54-year-old Walter Lash attempted to have sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl on Feb. 26.
Lash is also charged with importuning.
Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin released a statement :
“We have been aware of the charges against Lash. This is devastating to the division and is in no way representative of the values that define us as public servants. Lash will be afforded due process in court as anyone would be and then will face appropriate actions by the division of fire.””
The Columbus Division of Fire said Lash had been placed on unpaid leave.
Lash is due to be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning. He’s currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.
Source: 10TV.com
The Latest:
- House Passes Anti-Lynching Bill, Named After Civil Rights Symbol Emmett Till
- Ebay Pulls Kobe Memorial Items From Site.
- H.E.R. Launches New Sun Glass Line!
- Columbus Firefighter Charged With Attempted Sexual Conduct With Minor
- Report: East Side Woman Shot By Officer After Point Gun At Police
- HBCU Spotlight: Edward Waters College
- 5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best Out Your Skin
- Black History Month HBCU Athlete Spotlight: Andre Dawson, Florida A&M University
- I Love My HBCU: I Love My HBCU: Finding Myself On The Campus Of Harris-Stowe State University
- Black History Month HBCU Athlete Spotlight: Michael Strahan, Texas Southern University
Columbus Firefighter Charged With Attempted Sexual Conduct With Minor was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com