Columbus Firefighter Charged With Attempted Sexual Conduct With Minor

Walter Lash

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

A Columbus firefighter is on leave without pay after being charged with attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Walter Lash attempted to have sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl on Feb. 26.

Lash is also charged with importuning.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin released a statement :

“We have been aware of the charges against Lash. This is devastating to the division and is in no way representative of the values that define us as public servants. Lash will be afforded due process in court as anyone would be and then will face appropriate actions by the division of fire.””

The Columbus Division of Fire said Lash had been placed on unpaid leave.

Lash is due to be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning. He’s currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

