A vehicle crashed into a Footaction this morning around 6:30 am, Monday.

Cincinnati police are now investigating a “Smash n’ grab” burglary, according to FOX 19.

The incident took place at Footaction USA in the Western Hills Plaza on Glenway Avenue.

Three suspects stole five to six pairs of shoes, then fled the scene.

Reporter Lauren Minor tweeted a picture from the scene, and an SUV can be seen.

Police are still reviewing security footage, but there were no reports of injuries.

Details are still developing if anyone has any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

(Source)

Vehicle crashes into Western Hills store front and robs the store was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 55 mins ago

