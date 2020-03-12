Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools on Three Week Spring Break Due to Coronavirus

In a press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that all schools in the state of Ohio will be taking an extended spring break. Starting Monday, March 16th schools in the state will close for three weeks for a longer than normal spring break due to the Coronavirus.

Extra measures are being taken for public safety after the 5th confirmed Ohio resident was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. The 5th person lives in Trumbull County with no history of travel outside of Ohio. Various events around the state have been postponed or canceled due to the state of events.

In addition to school changes, Governor DeWine also ordered that no events or gatherings are permitted where 100 or more people are in attendance. This does not include “fluid” events where people are coming and going. Access to schools will be determined after the three week period ends by each individual school.

See the full press conference here:

The Latest: