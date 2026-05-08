30 Ex-Buckeyes Join Ohio State Abuse Lawsuit

Survivors speak out about invasive exams and abuse they faced as young athletes, despite stigma.

University leaders allegedly knew about misconduct but failed to act, as evidenced by newly released documents.

Ohio State has settled with over 300 survivors, but legal battle continues as more players join lawsuit.

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty

Dozens of former Ohio State Buckeyes football players are now joining the growing legal battle against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse allegations tied to former team doctor Richard Strauss.

Attorney Rocky Ratliff confirmed Thursday that 30 former Ohio State football players, including several former NFL players, have agreed to join a federal lawsuit accusing the university of failing to stop Strauss from abusing student-athletes during his time at the school from 1978-1998.

According to Ratliff, many of the men stayed silent for years because of the stigma surrounding male sexual abuse and fear of publicly taking on one of the country’s most powerful athletic institutions.

“They are tearful and living with it,” Ratliff said.

Of the 30 former players, only three have agreed to release their names so far: Al Washington, Ray Ellis, and Keith Ferguson. All three were members of Ohio State’s 1980 Rose Bowl team under legendary coach Woody Hayes.

MORE: HBO Releases Trailer for “Surviving Ohio State” Documentary

Washington (67) said watching the 2025 documentary Surviving Ohio State forced him to revisit painful memories he had buried for decades:

“As a matter of fact, I couldn’t make it through that movie,” he said. “The pain and anguish that I saw, I just couldn’t take it.”

He described undergoing invasive and uncomfortable physical exams from Strauss as a teenager, saying players often tried to joke about the encounters at the time even though they felt deeply uneasy.

The latest developments come as thousands of pages of newly released depositions continue shedding light on what university leaders allegedly knew about Strauss’ behavior over the years.

In one deposition, former athletic director Andy Geiger said he did not remember hearing reports of misconduct involving Strauss. But a 1994 letter written by former sports medicine director John Lombardo suggested athletes had already raised concerns about Strauss making male athletes uncomfortable.

The documents also include testimony from former wrestling coach Russ Hellickson, who previously described Strauss regularly watching athletes shower for extended periods of time.

Other university figures connected to the case include former Ohio State president Gordon Gee and football legend Archie Griffin.

Ohio State has denied claims of a cover-up but says it has worked to reconcile with survivors through settlements, counseling, and medical support. As of April, the university said it had settled with 317 survivors for more than $61 million, while mediation efforts remain ongoing.

Strauss died in 2005. His emeritus status at Ohio State was revoked in 2022.



