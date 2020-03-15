Ben Carson coughs into his hand at Coronavirus Press Conference

Neurosurgeon and head of the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Benjamin Carson coughed directly into his hand during a coronavirus press conference touching his face and placing the hand on the podium prompting many a twitter post blasting him for not taking precautions.

The CDC suggest proper techniques in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Here is tips for the proper way to cough according to the CDC:

Cover your mouth & nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Put your used tissue in a waste basket.

Sneeze into your upper sleeve if you do not have a tissue handy.

