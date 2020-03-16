Governor Mike Dewine Closes Voting in Ohio, Fitness Centers, Movie Theaters and More

Governor Mike DeWine updated the public today with updated statistics that 50 people ranging ages 14-36 year old in the state of Ohio have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.
He also went on to talk about various businesses across the state that will be closing today including fitness centers/gyms, movie theatres, and bowling alleys effective at the close of business today. He also went on to stress that persons over the age of 55 years old or with medical conditions should not leave their homes and that he was conflicted that Super Tuesday is tomorrow. He did not feel that it was fair to ask people to stay home and not vote for their own safety. Due to these restrictions, Governor DeWine also announced that in-person voting for Super Tuesday, The Ohio Primary, has been postponed.
There will be no in-person voting on March 17th and Governor DeWine is asking that election day to be moved until June 2nd. Watch the press conference below:
