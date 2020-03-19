COVID-19: Get Help with Transportation, Child Care, Shelter, Educational Aids and More in Central Ohio

The COVID-19 virus is hitting Central Ohio citizens in many ways and many agencies and corporations are here to help you through these trying times. We’ve collected a list of transportation help, child care, shelter, employment help, educational, info on local courts, health care and more. See below for information on help:

Transportation

COTA: As of 3/17/2020, COTA buses will only be running 1x per hour and will stop running at 10pm instead of 12am

Child Care

Call Action for Children at #614.224.0222

Safe Families: for respite services #614-210-3267

Shelter

Overflow shelter : have to leave at 8am

Main Shelter : do not have to leave, but have to remain in the common area

*Note: families need to call the shelter directly for more guidance

Star House : #614-826-5868

Closing everyday 11am-2pm. Taking temperature when enter the building. If you have a fever you will be given a goody bag and turned away. Not allowing usual partners or visitors inside except for medical personnel

Huckleberry House : #614-294-8097

No longer accepting basic conflict situations. If there are significant allegations of PAB/SAB or homeless teens are able to utilize this service. Will continue to offer community-based workers via telecommunication due to limiting the amount of younger population.

College students who are foster youth: Info@togetherwerise.org (will help provide or help find housing during the transition)

Educational

ABC Mouse : Free membership with code (SCHOOL7771)

Utilities

AEP : Suspending shutoffs

Columbia Gas : Suspending shutoffs

Internet Services

– Spectrum : Free Wi-Fi for K-12 (for 60 days) #1-844-488-8395

– Comcast : Available to all qualified low-income households (English) #855-846-8376 (Spanish) #855-765-6995

Employment

-Contact Amazon, Aldi, grocery stores

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

-Has your job been impacted by COVID-19? You may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Visit: unemployment.ohio.gov If you’ve already filed an application, you do not need to add the mass-layoff number. Your application will still be processed.

Other

-Unemployment website is up to date with information

JOIN:

Starting next week 10:30am-1:30pm (out of the building by 2pm)

-Possible donated food

-NO birth certificates due to vital office being closed

St. Stephen’s Community House Food Pantry

Food Nutrition Center: available for all Franklin County Residents (no zip code restrictions). Families can visit 1x a week through March 2020. Food will be pre-boxed foods ONLY.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm-3pm

Tuesday and Thursday 3p-6p

**NOTE: if never been to the food pantry will need to bring proof of residency and ID

Diapers: available for children under 3 years old

Go to: SaintstephensCH.org for updated information and their blog

Gladden Community House

PIP and HEAP with the Breathing Association: only contact via phone call and NO face to face

After School Program: Monday-Friday from 1:30p-4:30p children can get dinner who are within the zip code

Food Pantry: zip code only and will receive pre-boxed food

Serving Zip Codes: 43204, 43222, 43223, 43215 and west of the Scioto River.

Juvenile Court

Postpone ALL non-essential and non-emergency hearing

Call clerk’s office for more information at #614.525.3600

If court date was postponed 614.252.4407

-Vital Statistics office is closed (NO birth certificate)

Healthcare

WIC:

-EVERYONE Contact via phone call before going to an appointment

-Do not have to see the infant, but will need to provide birth certificate

-Children 1-5 years old have to be seen, but this will be a short 10-15 min visit and are eliminating medical portion (height/weight)

United Methodist Free Store: CLOSED until further notice

