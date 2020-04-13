Even though most of us are going a little stir crazy being cooped up in our houses for months on end, it would be beneficial to realize that sometimes, being forced to slow down can be a good thing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On Sunday, Drake made his way on the long list of celebrities to appear on Diddy’s all day long Instagram dance-a-thon fundraiser. During that appearance, Diddy asked the star to “tell us about what you’re working on in the studio.” That’s when the rapper talked about all the work he’s putting in on his impending album, which has only been improved by the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now,” Drake responded, going on to say that the quarantine has actually helped him focus on his work. “Another silver lining is, when God does get you to sit down, I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever.”

While a lot of people are in more serious circumstances than Drake right now, losing work and other opportunities because of the virus, looking at this situation as a mandatory slow-down is something that could really help us all better deal with what’s going on. Now, there’s nothing left to do but wait for Drake’s next album.

Drakes Says Quarantine Has Helped Him Focus On His New Album was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com