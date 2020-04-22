Babyface told a story about Michael Jackson wanting to date Halle Berry which caused social media to search for receipts. Just let the King of Pop rest in peace!

In other news, Nene Leakes says that she’s a producer and controls who keeps their peach on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Eva says that’s not true and has some words for her.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: