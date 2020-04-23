WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 23, 2020: Small Businesses Shorted — Coronavirus Update — Rodney Reed Revisited

1. African American Democrat Resigned As State Rep After Endorsement Of Trump
A week after endorsing the re-election of Donald Trump, African American politician Vernon Jones has resigned from his Georgia State office.
2. Coronavirus Chronicles: Myra J
Let’s face it, COVID-19, forced us into a lifestyle that we were not prepared for. The first week it was a novelty.
3. Coronavirus Update: Report On Pandemic’s Impact On African Americans Delayed
A lack of information is causing a delay in the release of data on race and COVID-19 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS announced the “comprehensive analysis” won’t be released until early May.
The prosecutor in the case against Rodney Reed has filed a response to Reed’s fight for freedom in the murder of Stacey Stites — he says he did not commit.
5. Study: Multi-Million Dollar Companies Received American Taxpayer Money Meant For Struggling Small Businesses
An investigation by Popular Information revealed that at least 30 businesses that received millions of dollars in the Paycheck Protection Program, paid CEO salaries all over $1 million.
