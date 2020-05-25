WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 25, 2020: Things White Folks Can’t Say — Kilpatrick To Be Released — Baltimore Says No

1. Things White Folks Can’t Say

Joe Biden won another Democratic primary contest over the weekend.

2. Breonna Taylor Shooting Update

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, the woman killed by Louisville, KY police, is free.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 20,000 African Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

New figures released by independent research organization APM Research Lab reveals that more than 20,000 black Americans have died from the coronavirus.

4. Allies: Ex-Detroit Mayor To Be Released From Prison Early

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may be released from prison as early as next month.

5. Baltimore Mayor Says No Thanks To A Trump Visit

In his effort to get back on the road and pump up his re-election campaign, the Trump White House announced the first couple is making a Memorial Day visit to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

