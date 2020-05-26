Front Page News: Central Park “Karen” Loses Job & Minneapolis Officer Kills Black Man During Arrest [VIDEO]

Ahmaud Arbery’s killer may be charged in a hate crime even though Georgia is one of the only states that doesn’t have a hate crime statute.

Minneapolis police officer killed a black man with his knee during an arrest and the police department is investigating this incident.

Central Park “Karen” goes viral after abusing 911 and calling the police on a black man. She apologizes after losing her job and her dog.

