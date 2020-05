Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has called on the National Guard to assist local law enforcement as protests continue to escalate.

DeWine was joined by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan and General John Harris the Ohio National Guard for a press conference Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Columbus Citywide Curfew Begins Tonight At 10pm

I am now calling to service the @OHNationalGuard to help protect the citizens of Ohio. Further, at the request of @MayorGinther and the @ChiefQuinlan, I am ordering the @OSHP to also help enforce the criminal laws in Columbus. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 30, 2020

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: