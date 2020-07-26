It seems like Kanye West‘s mind is refocusing, maybe. The multi-hyphenate rapper has apologized to Kim Kardashian over what many consider to be some appalling and asinine comments—even if they were the result of a bipolar episode.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Just as where the insensitive comments occurred, Yeezy took to Twitter to ask his wife for forgiveness.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” tweeted West on Saturday (July 26). “I did not cover her like she has covered me.To [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

West tweet refers to the fact despite his incendiary commentary that includes him accusing her of cheating on him with Meek Mill (which the Philadelphia rapper vehemently denies), she issued a statement showing nothing but support for her husband, and seeking empathy for the bipolar disorder that has him acting recklessly in public.

However, let’s not think that West is back to normal just yet. Hours before he was tweeting about how he could beat Joe Biden in write-in ballots in the 2020 Presidential election.

I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Also worth mentioning is that West reportedly visited a local hospital’s ER in Wyoming to deal with his anxiety.

TMZ reports Yeezy went to the hospital but left because he felt there were too many people. An ambulance is said to have been dispatched to his home, where EMT’s took his vitals and determined he was safe.

Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER for 10-Minutes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: