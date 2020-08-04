WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 4, 2020: It’s Votin’ Day — HBO Gifts HBCU $1M — Pac-12 Players Speak

1. It’s Primary Votin’ Day in the states of Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington

What You Need To Know:

Primary elections are taking place in five states today: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

2. New Changes at U.S. Postal Service Could Affect Mail-In Voting

What You Need To Know:

The battle over mail-in voting continues as at least seven states have approved measures to mail ballots to active voters in their state.

3. Coronavirus Update: Atlanta-Area Teen Loses Both Parents To Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

Georgia teen Justin Hunter, who lost both his parents to coronavirus within a week, is urging others to practice safety protocols.

4. #WeAreUnited | By Players of the Pac-12

What You Need To Know:

Under the banner of #WeAreUnited, a letter written by college football players in the Pacific-12 Athletic Conference or Pac-12 has put another spotlight on college sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Why It Might Be a Wrap For Police Funding In Transit Budgets?

What You Need To Know:

The transit system has been getting crushed by the pandemic, with public transit leaders requesting an additional $36 billion in emergency funding, on top of the $25 billion they received not too long ago.

