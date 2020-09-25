Huggy Lowdown: Daniel Cameron Is The Bama Of The Week [VIDEO]

| 09.25.20
So much happened this week, from Daniel Cameron’s decision on Breonna Taylor and Donald Trump getting booed at Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral.  Did you hear this?

If not, Huggy Lowdown has the full hilarious recap. Check it out above!

 

