Kanye West Visits Haiti, Gets Tour From President

Kanye West is doing a million things at once. Besides allegedly running for President and exercising his Twitter fingers, Yeezy found time to hit up Haiti.

The “Power” rapper was recently in Jamaican and then managed time to head to Haiti and kick it with the locals.

Reports TMZ:

Ye, fresh off a visit to Jamaica, touched down Friday at the Hugo Chávez International Airport in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien. He was met by Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who gave Ye a guided tour.

Kanye didn’t say why he traveled to Haiti, but he did post some tweets early Saturday … “Haiti is where our people started the first revolution that freed us from slavery.”

You see Kanye in the video dancing with the locals in a full-throttle celebration.

Missing from the action … the fam. Kanye’s been kind of a wayward soul recently, traveling all over the place and, as far as we can tell, not spending much time at all at home in L.A.

“WE ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE REVOLUTION WE ARE ARE BUILDING THE FUTURE,” tweeted Yeezy on Saturday (Sept. 26).

WE ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE REVOLUTION WE ARE ARE BUILDING THE FUTURE pic.twitter.com/Gyh7ofHUBz — ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020

Media, fans and the overall petty have noted that Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be found during this trip. This only adds more fuel to the speculation that she may be prepping to divorce the guy.