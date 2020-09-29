Columbus Public Schools Announces Plans for In Person Classes for K-9 Students

Columbus Public Schools have announced a new plan via zoom and press-release for children kindergarten through 9th grade to return to the classroom.

Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon was quoted saying,

“Today, I’m pleased to announce the dates for teachers and staff to return to our buildings to prepare for our students’ phased-in arrival based on grade level. I cannot wait to see our students’ faces – with masks on, of course – and to see them engaged in their classroom setting once again.”

Students will return to the classroom on October 19th to a blended learning plan. Students will attend in person two days a week and remote learning 3 days a week.

Start dates are as follows:

Pre K to 3rd graders will return October 19th

4th & 5th graders will return October 26th

6th, 7th, and 8th graders will return November 2nd

Career & technical education centers at Ft. Hayes Career Center and Columbus Downtown School will open again on October 19th

The decision was made after following the guidance of the Columbus Public Health Department and officials. The Columbus metro has been on a downward trend with COVID-19 diagnosis for over a month now.

Students will still be required to wear a face mask, social distance, wash their hands, plus extra sanitation of school buildings will be happening, and more safety precautions. Parents are being asked to check the temperature of their child regularly and to not send their child to school if they aren’t feeling well. No decision has been made on when high school students will return to in-person learning.

Watch the press conference below or read the full plan here

