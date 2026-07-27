Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 40

A crowd of people gathered outdoors, with a woman in a blue shirt raising her arm enthusiastically.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show took over Fountain Square for their annual two-day live broadcast, officially kicking off the Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.

MORE: 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know

Thursday

The full RSMS crew was in attendance, along with special guests Andrea Wilkerson, Vice President of Personal Care & Beauty Care at Procter & Gamble, and “Sister” Kelli, creator of CMF Connects.

One of the morning’s highlights came when Rickey showed love to a loyal 95-year-old fan who returns each year to celebrate her August birthday during the Cincinnati broadcast.

The show also paused for a heartfelt moment as Rickey asked the crowd to pray for “Razzle Dazzle,” who is currently battling cancer.

Day 1 was all about family, community and officially kicking off “Jazz” Festival weekend.

Friday

Fans packed Fountain Square well before sunrise. The audience easily stretched from the stage to Vine Street by 5:45AM. Da Brat got the morning started with a surprise performance of her hit “Funkdafied”. Later, she even jumped in with a fan during karaoke for the So So Def Remix of Dru Hill’s “In My Bed.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese also stopped by to preview Saturday’s Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony, bringing Grammy-winning singer Regina Belle along for the visit ahead of her performance at the free event.

Rounding out the morning was special guest, 803 Fresh, who brought “Boots on the Ground” to Fountain Square and gave fans a taste of his Southern charm they’ll see on stage during Cincinnati Music Festival and the One Voyage cruise later this year.

Related Stories

Scroll through the gallery for photos from both days of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s live broadcast!

A group of four people, including two women and two men, standing together in a bright, modern setting. The women are wearing colorful, stylish outfits, and the men are wearing casual clothing. They appear to be posing for a photograph.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people gathered outdoors, including a man wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and holding a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Three people posing together outdoors, wearing casual urban clothing and accessories. One person is wearing a white hat, another a black hat, and the third has a patterned headscarf. The background includes a building with signage.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man wearing a Cincinnati Bengals jersey and cap stands in a crowded urban setting with tents and people in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people with their hands raised, celebrating and cheering at an outdoor event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event, with a bank logo visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with long dark hair singing into a microphone on a stage, surrounded by trees and buildings.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd of people at an outdoor event, with a person in the foreground raising their arms and holding a smartphone to take a selfie.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a white baseball jersey with "Sox" printed on it, holding DJ equipment and standing in front of a sound system.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two people performing on a stage in an urban setting, with a large glass building visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Outdoor event with a crowd gathered around a stage, where several people are speaking into microphones. The stage has the "BET" logo prominently displayed.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two women on a stage, one wearing a colorful patterned outfit and the other a bright pink suit, holding microphones and speaking into them.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a man holding a microphone, laughing and interacting on an outdoor stage surrounded by trees.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of smiling young people standing in front of P&G advertising banners in an urban setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowded public plaza with a central fountain statue, surrounded by people seated on the ground watching a performance or event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large group of people wearing St. Louis Cardinals baseball team apparel and hats, gathered together in an outdoor setting with a fountain in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large group of people wearing red St. Louis Cardinals baseball team shirts and hats, cheering and raising their hands in celebration.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people, many wearing red and orange clothing, gathered together and cheering enthusiastically.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people embracing and celebrating at an outdoor event, with tents and decorations visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man wearing a black t-shirt with "Cali Fresh" printed on it, embracing a smiling woman in a white shirt.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a man with dreadlocks speaking into a microphone, performing on an outdoor stage in front of a city skyline.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman performing on stage, holding a microphone and raising her fist in the air, with a crowd of people in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowded outdoor event with people sitting in chairs and tents, some wearing colorful clothing and accessories.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man with a beard and hat speaking into a microphone while surrounded by a crowd, including children, in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd gathered in an outdoor setting, with a person speaking into a microphone and another person wearing a blue jersey with the number 7.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including adults and children, gathered outdoors on a sunny day. They appear to be engaged in conversation or a meeting, with some seated on a couch and others standing nearby.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of six smiling people posing together outdoors, some wearing sports jerseys and hats with team logos.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man in a blue jacket performing on stage in front of a crowd, including children, at what appears to be an outdoor event or festival.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a woman holding a microphone, sitting on a stage in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a baseball cap and jersey with "Cubs" printed on it, operating DJ equipment and speakers outdoors in front of a building.

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a colorful, patterned dress gesturing while a man in a khaki hat holds a microphone in front of them.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing a blue coat and headscarf standing in front of a person wearing a "Sound Guy" t-shirt, with two children seated in the foreground.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd of people gathered in an urban setting, some raising their hands in protest or celebration. A DMG sign is visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people gathered in an urban setting, with a man speaking to the group from a raised platform. Several people are visible in the crowd, some holding signs or recording the event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a woman speaking into a microphone, seated outdoors in a public setting with trees and buildings visible in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of diverse people, many in wheelchairs, gathered in an outdoor public space, some waving and cheering.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two people speaking into microphones on a stage, with a backdrop of blue umbrellas and a building in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling woman wearing a patterned blouse making a peace sign gesture in front of a building.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people sitting on couches in a brightly lit indoor space, with large windows and lighting fixtures visible. The space appears to be a television studio or entertainment venue.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly


NEXT SLIDE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031323334353637383940

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS] was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
30 Items
Work  |  Written By: T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
Poster advertising "614 Funk Fest" with lineup including Big Daddy Kane, Cherrelle, Chubb Rock, and Troop.
Events  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

4th Annual 614 Funk Fest

Comments
40 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
Columbus Downtown Aerial With Bridge, River, And Parks During Autumn
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close