Keyon Harrold Jr. Speaks Out After White Woman ‘Assaulted’ Him, Teen Son In Viral Video

The jazz musician who filmed a racist encounter with a white woman falsely accusing his teenage son of stealing her iPhone is speaking out after the video went viral.
In a new video, Keyon Harrold Jr. showed his injury that he said he sustained when the unidentified “Karen” assaulted him and his son in New York City on Saturday. He said the white woman’s behavior at the upscale Arlo SoHo hotel was “unacceptable” and called her a “crazy person” while lamenting how she interrupted his time with his son on the day after Christmas.
“This is what happened,” Harrold Jr. said at the start of the new selfie video while showing an open wound on his finger to the camera. “I was definitely assaulted in front of the hotel. I’m a trumpet player so… now my hand’s bleeding.”
The episode unfolded when Harrold Jr. and his son, who were guests at the hotel, came downstairs for brunch. That’s when he said the white woman approached them angrily and aggressively accusing them of stealing from her. Harrold Jr. pulled out his own phone and began to record, eventually capturing what appeared to be the white woman lunging at the father and son and assaulting them. Harrold Jr. said she tackled them.
Her phone was later found in an Uber.
“Because I’m trying to protect my son because of a crazy person saying he took her iPhone and trying to go into his pockets, trying to go into my pockets,” Harrold Jr. said on his new video. “This is unacceptable, unacceptable. On a day when I’m just trying to have a good time with my son. Right here. Unacceptable.”
Watch Harrold Jr.’s video below.
After Harrold Jr.’s family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for the white woman to be criminally charged for assault, the Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed it was investigating the incident.
“Our office is thoroughly investigating this incident,” DA spokesman Danny Frost told the New York Post on Monday.
Harrold Jr. used his verified Instagram account to post the original video of the encounter with the white woman on Sunday.
“I hate I have to post this!!!” he wrote alongside the video. “I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive.”
He said the encounter lasted for more than five minutes and noted that while he and his son were hotel guests, the woman was not. In fact, she had checked out of the hotel days earlier. Still, Harrold Jr. said a man who he identified as the hotel manager “advocates for the lady who is not even a hotel guest, insisting and attempting to use his managerial authority to force my son to show his phone to this random lady. He actually empowered her!!! He didn’t even consider the fact we were actually the guests!”
Harrold Jr. appealed to his followers to help identify the woman and pointed out that his son would be forever traumatized by the encounter.
“No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment,” Harrold Jr. wrote. “This shit happens so often. It needs to stop!!!”
Watch the original video below.
Crump has set up an online petition on his website and is asking people to sign their names to automatically generate an email to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. urging him to charge the woman.
SEE ALSO:
NYC DA Investigating White Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Jazz Musician, Teen Son In Viral Video
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born Wife The N-Word
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Arlo SoHo Karen
1 of 25
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
2. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
2 of 25
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
3. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
3 of 25
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
4. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument4 of 25
5. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
5 of 25
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
6. St. Louis 'Karen'6 of 25
7. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
7 of 25
8. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
8 of 25
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
9. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
9 of 25
Kondescending Kunty Kristy AKA Karen pic.twitter.com/qBHivipJ2j— 👸 You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) June 28, 2020
10. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
10 of 25
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
11. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait11 of 25
12. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’12 of 25
13. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
13 of 25
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
14. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"14 of 25
15. Karen's husband
15 of 25
16. Karen's other husband16 of 25
17.
17 of 25
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
18.
18 of 25
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
19.
19 of 25
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Tax the Wealth, All of It. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
20.
20 of 25
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
21.
21 of 25
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
22.22 of 25
23.
23 of 25
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
24.
24 of 25
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
25.
25 of 25
Keyon Harrold Jr. Speaks Out After White Woman ‘Assaulted’ Him, Teen Son In Viral Video was originally published on newsone.com