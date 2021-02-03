So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar For Democrats Targeting Marjorie Taylor Greene

On Wednesday House Democrats announced they would take formal steps to remove Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments in response to former routine engagement in violent commentary on social media, and aggressive actions against toward Democratic colleagues.
Rules Committee members are expected to convene on Wednesday, culminating in a resolution vote on Thursday relating to Greene’s assignments, NBC News reports. Greene serves on the Education and Labor Committee as well as the Budget Committee.
The action comes after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that the vote would be brought to the House floor if she remained in her committee assignments after 72 hours.
The move comes after Republicans made a concerted effort threatening to counter Greene’s removal by threatening to introduce an amendment to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee assignments instead, attempting to compare previous statements made by Omar to the false, inflammatory ones Greene has made.
Omar is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and serves alongside Greene on the Education and Budget Committees.
Yes. If the Democrat Majority wants to go down this road, they should start by dealing with their own members who have been at this before and AFTER their election to Congress. https://t.co/YIRhoNOf8L pic.twitter.com/r0yBN2aGFx
— Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) February 3, 2021
The Minnesota congresswoman is routinely targeted since winning her election in 2018 as one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She became a larger figure after Trump used numerous rally appearances, as well as his Twitter handle, to make racially coded statements regarding her heritage.
GOP congressional members cite a now deleted 2019 tweet Omar made suggesting the American Israel Public Affairs Committee paid politicians to take a positive stance on Israel.
Listening and learning, but standing strong 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019
The statement was referred to as anti-Semitic, but Omar apologized after thanking her Jewish allies for “educating [her] on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”
It is the latest attack on Black women in Congress over the past two weeks, snowballing after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol where several Republican members of Congress, including Greene, willingly attempted to subvert the Electoral College vote and refused to denounce Trump’s repeated calls for violence.
– Jan 6. was a national disgrace but VP Harris bailed out of rioters & criminals.
– Marjorie Taylor Greene is loco but the media worships AOC.
– Trump was reckless but Pelosi repeatedly said 2016 election was hijacked. Maxine Waters encouraged violence against Trump officials.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 3, 2021
On Twitter, supporters of Greene falsely compared Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters as a violent conspirator, reframing a past speech where she called for constituents to hold Trump officials accountable.
“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” she said during a 2018 speech.
Just last week Greene was publicly named as an aggressor by newly elected Democratic Rep. Cori Bush. Bush announced she would move her office to a different location in order to lessen her chances of harassment. Bush was one of the first voices to condemn the violence at the Capitol and proposed a resolution to expel members of Congress who could be proven as co-conspirators.
Greene is one of the latest radicalized members of Congress elected out of the Trump era. Prior to her election, the Georgia congresswoman compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK, supported QAnon conspiracy theories, and liked social media posts calling for the execution of prominent Democratic leaders. CNN published a running file of Greene’s prior offenses.
1.
1 of 17
I can’t sit back silently as a Black woman and watch the attacks on @IlhanMN. I am sick and tired of watching Black and Brown women be used as scapegoats for white nationalism. Enough is a DAMN-NOUGH. We must all speak up and speak out.— Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) February 12, 2019
2.
2 of 17
Mr. President, Congresswoman @IlhanMN apologized for using an anti-Semitic trope & demonstrated leadership. When have you ever apologized for your embrace of white nationalism & your exploitation & amplification of anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, racist, xenophobic, anti-LGBTQ hate? https://t.co/MAsdHkZbdg— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 12, 2019
3.3 of 17
4.
4 of 17
If Omar's tweets are the reason for this call to resign, then let's do the same for every Republican that used "globalist" and Soros conspiracy theories. That means Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are the first to go. Many to follow. https://t.co/vUPPDN9KDQ— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 12, 2019
5.
5 of 17
I'm a Jew.— maura quint (@behindyourback) February 12, 2019
I am thrilled that Representative Ilhan Omar is serving in the House and am very excited for what she and her fellow new members will accomplish. She is working for the interests of all Americans and I am proud to stand with her. https://t.co/9gOs3ogc3J
6.
6 of 17
Unlike this President, Rep. @IlhanMN demonstrated a capacity to acknowledge pain & apologize, use the opportunity to learn abt history of antisemitism,+grow from it while clarifying her stance.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2019
I’m also inspired by Jewish leadership who brought her in, not push her out, to heal. https://t.co/ONRegDJK2S
7.7 of 17
8.
8 of 17
Rep. Omar used dumb language while criticizing Israel. President Trump spread a conspiracy theory that led a right-wing extremist to murder 11 American Jews in a synagogue. Enough. https://t.co/JO4Id1nIAX— David Litt (@davidlitt) February 12, 2019
9.
9 of 17
Trump NEVER COMMENTED on Steve King embracing white nationalism.— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 12, 2019
Trump NEVER APOLOGIZED for saying participants in a violent white supremacist march were "very fine people."
Now calls on Omar to resign after her apology for a tweet. https://t.co/T7bZTc2Zlx
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.
12 of 17
Trump calls Rep. Ilhan Omar’s apology lame, says she should resign from Congress. He insists she be removed from Foreign Affairs Committee. This is what Democrats emboldened by coming down hard on Omar. https://t.co/XS2LtCo1BU— Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) February 12, 2019
13.
13 of 17
Yeah well Steve king is still in Congress and the antisemetic rhetoric the entire @GOP used in attack ads against George Soros ended with him receiving a pipe bomb in the mail so I would say hypocritical is putting is mildly.— Depauw (@Depauw07054111) February 12, 2019
14.
14 of 17
Still waiting for him to resign along with Steve King and all the other Republicans that have made problematic statements.— Demo©racy Now (@FailTheState) February 12, 2019
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar For Democrats Targeting Marjorie Taylor Greene was originally published on newsone.com