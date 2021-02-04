Family of Andre Hill Relived But Not Satisfied with Indictment of Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The family of Andre Hill and their Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference just hours after the arrest of former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy. Coy was indicted for the December 22, 2020 murder of Andre Hill.

Hill was unarmed when he was shot and killed by the former Columbus Police Officer. Coy was fired by the department shortly after while the Hill family members demanded more. Attorney Ben Crump said in a press conference with the family that, “The family of Andre Hill is relieved this morning, but they are not satisfied with an indictment of the police officer who killed Andre Hill as he held a cellphone walking out of a garage. They’re relieved that the grand jury, Franklin County citizens returned an indictment for murder for felonious assault,”.

He also stated that the reason the Hill family isn’t satisfied is because charges and an arrest do not mean a conviction and a conviction is what the family wants. “based on what has happened before in America that when a white police officer kills an unarmed black person that does not guarantee a conviction, and they want Officer Adam Coy to be convicted for the unjustified, unnecessary, and the senseless killing of Andre Hill”. said Crump.

Coy has been charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, and two counts of dereliction of duty for failing to turn on his body camera and failing to inform fellow officers that he felt Hill presented a danger. He plans to enter a not guilty plea.

