Governor DeWine Not Lifting Ohio’s Mask Mandate Anytime Soon

According to NBC4i, A spokesman said Wednesday that Gov. Mike DeWine has no immediate plans to lift Ohio’s statewide mask mandate despite recent decisions to do so in Texas and other states.
Dan Tierney, the governor’s press secretary, said that even people who have been vaccinated could still transmit a weakened form of the coronavirus to someone at risk of a serious case of COVID-19.
Tierney said Ohioans still need to wear masks and socially distance until the state reaches a critical mass of people who have received the vaccine.
Texas and Mississippi have relaxed restrictions put in place because of the pandemic. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio’s Fourth District, in addition to former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, have questioned why Ohio’s orders remain in place.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/gov-mike-dewine-has-no-immediate-plans-to-lift-ohios-mask-mandate/
