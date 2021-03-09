Gunfire at Bishop Hartley High School

According to NBC4i, According to Columbus Police, at approximately 8:49 a.m., the students were taking a test inside the Bishop Hartley High School gymnasium in the northwest corner of the school near the softball field.
As the test was being administered, a single gunshot came through the wall and hit a metal beam inside the gym, police said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/gunshot-fired-into-columbus-school/
