Gunfire at Bishop Hartley High School

According to NBC4i, According to Columbus Police, at approximately 8:49 a.m., the students were taking a test inside the Bishop Hartley High School gymnasium in the northwest corner of the school near the softball field.

As the test was being administered, a single gunshot came through the wall and hit a metal beam inside the gym, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.