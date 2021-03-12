Almost 500 Upper Arlington Students Quarantined Due to COVID Exposure

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Upper Arlington School district is under scrutiny for being one of the first schools in Central Ohio to go back to full-time in-person learning on March 1st. And it seems that the school district’s decision to open is having major repercussions with almost 500 students being quarantined at home due to exposure to COVID-19.

A parent shared their frustrations with NBC4i saying, “They are not even doing six feet, they are barely doing three feet and it’s not good,” said parent Megan Colombo. “I really think they should have stayed hybrid like every other school has.”

By March 10th close to 500 out of the 6,250 children in the student body have been told to quarantine at home because they were in close quarters possibly exposing them to the virus. Students are required to quarantine for 10 days according to the CDC but the district goes on Spring Break next week. The CDC is also recommending families not to travel as it could cause more spread and exposure to the virus. For more info on this click here.

