According to NBC4i, Bexley and Dublin are the top two places to live in the central Ohio area, and some of the best in the whole state, according to the data of one website.
According to Niche.com, Bexley ranks 6th, and Dublin comes in at 10th for the best places to live in Ohio.
Niche, which, according to its website, uses data and reviews to come up with the rankings, also listed the two suburbs as the best in central Ohio, followed by Upper Arlington, Powell, and Grandview Heights. Of note, Granville has ranked the 5th best place to live in the state.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Cash from Magic!!
- These Central Ohio Suburbs Named Top Places to Live in the State
- OHIO: Eligibility for the COVID Vaccine Opens for 40+ This Week, 16+ By the End of Month
- Beyoncé Shut The Grammys After Party Down In A Custom Burberry Gown
- Too Little, Too Late? Newsom’s Vow For Black Woman Senator Comes After He Ignored Calls To Appoint One
- Charles Booker Lasers In On Beating The Establishment In Possible 2022 Senate Run
- Photographer Dom Pierre and Makeup Artist Natalia Restrepo Highlight The Power Of Black Women Through Their “Extraordinary Women Meet Afro Futurism” Series
- OSU Falls in the Big Ten Finals!!
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 16, 2021: Help Is Here — Humanitarian Crisis — Mask, Safety Violations Spark Arrests Nationwide
- Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ” Williams in ABC’s ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Series
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: