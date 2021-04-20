Wine Down Wednesdays
Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Rhonda Reese of Stems & Stone Hosted Nia Noelle

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!

In this episode, Nia Noelle will welcome Rhonda Reese owner of Stems & Stones to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about self-care, wellness, and how plants play a big part!

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, April 21st at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

Don’t miss the next episode of Wine Down Wednesdays on May 5th!  Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

