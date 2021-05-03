Black moms have been gracing our television sets for generations, giving us entertainment, life lessons, and the joy of seeing our own parent’s likeness on the big screen. The Black TV mom is an icon in her own right. She personifies beauty, strength, love, and the occasional ass-whooping our favorite TV characters deserved. Many of us were even raised by these great fictional women, taking teachable moments from their shows and bringing them into our own real-life experiences.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
To celebrate Black TV Mom greatness and to test your black card, we’re created the “Name That Black TV Mom” interactive quiz to see if you really know your Black TV Moms.
RELATED: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us
TAKE OUR QUIZ BELOW
The Latest:
- Three Shot Inside Park Street Cantina
- Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
- Can You Name That Black TV Mom? [Quiz]
- Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 3, 2021: Murders of Black People — Census Data Sparks Concern — Harassed at IHOP
- Sephora And Kohl’s Announce Beauty Brand Assortment With Over 100 Makeup, Skincare, Hair And Fragrance Brands
- Chrissy Lampkin Shined Like A Goddess In A $3k Gold Dress At Her 50th Birthday Celebration
- Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially Our Summer Mood
- Black-Led Coalition Demands DOJ Investigation Of Columbus Police After Ma’Khia Brown’s Killing
- Like Georgia, Florida Legislature Passes Election Law Influenced By Trump’s Big Lie
Can You Name That Black TV Mom? [Quiz] was originally published on hotspotatl.com