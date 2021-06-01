Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Jae Esquire Hosted Nia Noelle

CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!
In this episode, Nia Noelle will kick off a series in celebration of Black Music Month and welcome Columbus musician, dj, songwriter & composer Jae Esquire to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about the music industry!
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, June 2nd at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
