Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Jae Esquire Hosted Nia Noelle

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!

In this episode, Nia Noelle will kick off a series in celebration of Black Music Month and welcome Columbus musician, dj, songwriter & composer Jae Esquire to sit down, enjoy some wine, and have an interactive conversation about the music industry!

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, June 2nd at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

