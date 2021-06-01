DISCUSSION: Should Ohio Allow Residents to Set Off Fireworks Legally?

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When we usually think of summertime, especially Independence Day and its surrounding days, one of the first things that comes to mind are fireworks. That is as American as apple pie.

It’s always exciting to buy fireworks, yet it’s even more exciting for those who love to purchase them to set off those lights.

In the State of Ohio, it’s legal to buy the products, but it’s illegal to set off fireworks as “offenders facing possible jail time and fines.”

That could all change with a proposed bill that will make it legally possible for those to have their own homemade displays.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee heard passionate testimonials from opponents during the fourth hearing on Senate Bill 113. It would allow Ohioans to possess and discharge bottle rockets, missiles and firecrackers on their own property or other’s with permission. It would also:

Require sellers to give safety pamphlets to buyers.

Impose a 4 percent fee on top of sales taxes to fund firefighter training and fireworks regulation.

Allow counties, cities and townships to either ban or restrict times and dates of consumer usage on days including July 3, 4 and 5, New Year’s Eve, Juneteenth and Labor Day.

However, not everyone is on board as those who are against SB 113 think that “the state of Ohio should leave it to the professionals” in regards to setting off fireworks themselves.

One group who is opposing the new state bill has a good reason why it should not pass:

Prevent Blindness Ohio is pushing to stop the bill from passage in the Senate. It said last year alone, more than 10,000 people were sent to the ER for fireworks-related injuries and 12 deaths, nearly half were innocent bystanders and many of them children.

The proposed bill has also seen those who voted against the potential new law.

June 2 is the earliest the Ohio Senate will get to decide whether or not it should pass.

What do you think? Should Ohioans be allowed to set off fireworks without any legal limitations?

Click here to read more.

